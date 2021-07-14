| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Green TD tells court CETA trade pact will override environmental laws

Patrick Costello’s action concerns investor protection rules in the pact 

Green TD Patrick Costello. Picture: Collins Expand

Close

Green TD Patrick Costello. Picture: Collins

Green TD Patrick Costello. Picture: Collins

Green TD Patrick Costello. Picture: Collins

Tim Healy

Green Party TD Patrick Costello has told the High Court he is concerned investor court measures in the EU-Canadian trade deal for protecting Canadian investors in EU member states may impact on Ireland’s ability to introduce “much needed” environmental regulation.

Mr Costello said he became aware of the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) in 2016 when the Green Party was among a wide alliance of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community groups campaigning against it.

His concerns centred on provisions for investor protection and an investor courts service and he believed the impact of those means CETA must be put before the Irish people in a referendum.

Most Watched

Privacy