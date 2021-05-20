Green TD Patrick Costello challenges Canada trade deal in court

Green Party TD Patrick Costello's High Court action over the constitutionality of parts of the EU-Canadian trade deal providing for the establishment of “investor courts” will be heard in July.

High Court president Ms Justice Mary Irvine said yesterday the case will be heard before Ms Justice Nuala Butler on July 13 and had been allotted four days.

Ms Justice Butler believes a case of this importance was probably best argued in a physical environment if the Covid-19 situation allowed, she added.

The judge said, while the court will have to look at the updated Covid-19 situation in July, she would be confident about a physical hearing or perhaps a hybrid hearing with some participants in court and others participating remotely.

Mr Costello, a Green Party TD for Dublin South Central, is concerned the investor court system provided for under Ceta (Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement) involves an unconstitutional transfer of sovereignty and judicial power.

The Government TD has taken the case in his own name. The Green Party opposed Ceta before going into government and is now divided on how to handle the ratification issue.

If the investor court system is brought into force without being sanctioned by a referendum, that would be contrary to Articles 15 and 34 of the Constitution, Deputy Costello claimed in his action.

His proceedings are against the Government of Ireland, Ireland and the Attorney General.