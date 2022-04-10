Green screen — US movie studio mogul Michael Hackman to build €300m filmmaking hub in Wicklow

A California-based studio investment company looks set to become an enormous player in the Irish film and TV production sector. The American consortium has been selected to develop a major new film studio in Greystones, Co Wicklow, in a €300m project.

The group is made up of Hackman Capital Partners, Square Mile Capital Management, along with the Irish Strategic Investment Fund and an investment vehicle of the Sisk family.

This new complex will be built on a 44-acre site and have more than 677,000 sq ft of studio space.

Hackman Capital Partners, founded by Michael Hackman, is a business in a hurry to mop up opportunities in film and TV production arising from the expansion of streaming platforms.

Since August last year, he has bought the company behind Troy Studios in Limerick and Ardmore Studios in Wicklow in a €92m deal.

He struck a deal to buy the CBS studio in Radford LA for $1.8bn (€1.7bn) and New York’s Kaufman Astoria Studios in Queens New York (home of the original Paramount Pictures).

Hackman also snapped up Scotland’s biggest film studio, Wardpark in Lanarkshire, where the series Outlander is made.

Once the Greystones project is complete, anyone making a movie in Ireland, south of the Border, will have to use one of his studios or Ashford Studios in Wicklow, where the Vikings series was filmed.

Ashford has big plans for its own growth and it secured planning permission for a €90m expansion back in 2019.

There are also proposals to build a huge media studio in Dublin’s Grange Castle, backed by James Morris of Windmill Lane, but there have been no recent developments on that project. Hackman’s investment company also owns Culver Studios, the historic 1918 site where Gone With The Wind, Citizen Kane, ET and The Matrix were filmed.

In 2020, he signed an agreement to build London’s largest film and TV production centre in Dagenham, with over half-a-million square feet of studio and back office space. Hackman Capital Partners has become one of the biggest independent studio owners and operators in the world.

Read More

Huge growth in streaming platform content has been a boon for studios everywhere but many of them had a tough time through the pandemic, which has presented its own opportunities for Hackman.

Troy Studios, which was only built a few years ago, had net assets of over €3.2m at the end of 2020.

Ardmore had shareholders’ funds of €4.7m and cash of €3.6m on the balance sheet.

Ashford Studios had shareholders’ funds of €14.5m as of June 2020.

The Greystones project has planning permission and could be open in 2024. If all of the proposed new studios or expansions were built, you would wonder whether Ireland could have too much studio space.

If only the Greystones project gets built, then Hackman will have a very significant position in the industry in Ireland.

Many people who have been involved in the sector for a long time say it is transforming rapidly and the demand for film and TV content looks set to grow and grow.

With a track record, tax breaks and a growing market, there should be enough room for everybody.

Hackman has clearly identified Ireland as a big opportunity.

Meanwhile, a British/Irish consortium has selected a 25-acre site near Mullingar as a location to build a film and TV studio campus.

Carbon tax looks politically toxic

From red to black and back to red again is how the Exchequer finances have been swinging in the last three years. Having entered the Covid crisis with a €2bn Exchequer surplus, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe expected a combined two-year deficit of €34.5bn for 2021 and 2022.

By the time he delivered his Budget speech last October, the estimate had shifted to a combined deficit of €21.5bn.

After an actual deficit of just €7.4bn was reported last year, the bounce back was so strong, the minister believed we would show a surplus in 2022. That has all fallen apart now and the impact from the war in Ukraine is mounting.

A first quarter Exchequer surplus of €3.4bn looks like being wiped out and the minister is warning about having to run a deficit this year.

The bills are mounting – refugee costs, wage increases, mica, rising housing costs and bigger health spending. Yet, there are strong demands for targeted measures to tackle rising inflation and offset carbon tax increases.

The timing of the carbon tax increase is most unfortunate for the Government. We are behind on our EU emissions targets, a laggard on climate change and carbon tax was seen as one way of at least ticking a box.

The issue is taking on a toxic political feel for the Government.

Fine Gael parliamentary party members were up in arms about it during the week, with one suggesting it had become a “lightning rod” issue on the ground.

The Government knows it will have to spend more money to offset its impact. The whole idea is that it is supposed to incentivise people to reduce their emissions by looking at alternatives.

The context in which it is being introduced now turns much of that on its head. However, the Government can tick that box as another measure introduced on our long march to net zero.