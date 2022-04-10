| 5.2°C Dublin

Green screen — US movie studio mogul Michael Hackman to build €300m filmmaking hub in Wicklow

The investment company also owns Culver Studios, the historic 1918 site where Gone With The Wind (above), Citizen Kane, ET and The Matrix were filmed. Photo: PA Expand

Richard Curran Email

A California-based studio investment company looks set to become an enormous player in the Irish film and TV production sector. The American consortium has been selected to develop a major new film studio in Greystones, Co Wicklow, in a €300m project.

The group is made up of Hackman Capital Partners, Square Mile Capital Management, along with the Irish Strategic Investment Fund and an investment vehicle of the Sisk family.

