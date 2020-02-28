Green light: Lagarde and Carney urge investors to back climate

Mark Carney and Christine Lagarde are once again pushing investors to take the climate crisis seriously and ensure they are considering the risks from emissions and higher temperatures.

At an event in London, two of the world's most prominent economic policymakers said a shift in thinking was crucial to helping reduce emissions.

Ms Lagarde, who heads the European Central Bank, said the financial industry can be a "powerful force acting in our collective best interest", while Mr Carney, outgoing governor of the Bank of England, warned it cannot just let others do the work.

"2020 must be a year of climate action where everybody's in, and that includes the world's leading financial centre," Mr Carney said at the launch of the UK's agenda for the United Nations climate summit later in 2020.

Mr Carney, who is also advising UK prime minister Boris Johnson on environmental topics for the COP26 conference, has been pushing the issue of finance and climate for years.

It has been steadily rising in prominence and was a big part of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

Bloomberg

