Grapes of wrath – as EU’s wine-making states oppose Ireland’s proposed cancer warnings on bottles

It could be a very dry January for Ireland, as EU wine-making countries say they may be forced to abandon the Irish market because of new cancer warnings on alcohol labels.

The European Commission has said Ireland is free to bring in the new labels, despite trenchant opposition from 12 EU capitals.

Nine countries – including France, Italy, Spain and Portugal – have lodged objections with the commission, while Greece, Latvia and Poland have expressed concerns.

It is understood that several of Ireland’s international trading partners have also raised concerns with the EU and World Trade Organisation about the legislation.

The objections relate to labelling rules set out in the 2018 Public Health (Alcohol) Act, which has already led to the introduction of minimum unit pricing as part of a wider plan to reduce alcohol consumption in Ireland.

The new labels would include warnings about liver disease and a link between alcohol and “fatal cancers”. They would also feature a logo discouraging alcohol consumption during pregnancy.

Producers would also have to print the alcohol content in grams per bottle and the energy content per bottle in kilojoules and kilocalories.

Italy said the measures could cause small and medium-sized producers to “abandon the Irish market” due to the “costly complexity” required.

In a written opinion seen by the Irish Independent, Italian authorities said the requirements amounted to “import restrictions” and asked the Government to provide scientific evidence to support its cancer warning claims.

It said the requirements on alcohol content labelling set a “dangerous precedent” that could lead to every country introducing their own rules.

The French opinion, also seen by the Irish Independent, said the Irish law would “fragment” the internal market and is de facto “discriminatory” towards imports.

“This could end up, in effect, preventing the marketing of alcohol on the Irish market, given the extra costs involved,” French authorities said.

Under EU rules, a country that wants to introduce new technical specifications or manufacturing requirements on a product must notify the commission. Other countries then have three months to lodge any objections.

The commission can block the new requirements for up to 18 months if they interfere with pending EU legislation, but has decided not to do so in the Irish case.

Ireland notified the commission about its labelling plans last June. The consultation process ended last month.

EU rules already require producers to display alcohol content by volume (rather than per bottle) and to indicate allergens and sugar content (for sparkling wines). New EU-wide rules on ingredient and nutritional labelling are due to come in next year.

In its €4bn ‘Beating Cancer’ paper in 2021, the commission pledged to come forward with a law for mandatory health warnings on alcohol labels before the end 2023. French and Italian authorities say Ireland should have waited to act until that law was tabled.

“The Irish authorities can put forward their point of view in the framework of future negotiations between member states on the evolution of European rules,” the French opinion said. France has asked that the Irish law be “at the very least put on hold” until the EU can adopt harmonised standards for labels.

The Department of Health said it will consider all the objections. “The results of the EU assessment process will be considered by the Minister for Health,” a spokesperson said.

“Those considerations will include the objections from some member states, and that the European Commission did not raise any objection to the draft law as it is entitled to do under the process.”

Meanwhile, new research from Drinks Ireland shows non-alcoholic beer sales in Ireland more than tripled between 2017 and 2021, from 1.79 million to 5.55 million litres. Ireland’s market share for non-alcoholic beer grew from 0.4pc to 1.5pc in the five-year period.

In Germany, the market share for no- and low-alcohol beer is 11.8pc of the total beer category. In Spain, it is 10.6pc.

Sales of non-alcoholic cider and low- or no-alcoholic spirits in Ireland grew 52pc and 314pc respectively in 2021.

Drinks Ireland is forecasting soaring sales of non-alcoholic drinks this year as Irish people seek to reduce their alcohol intake. “We’re seeing that consumers in Ireland are seeking more balance when it comes to their drinking, which is positive,” said Cormac Healy, director of Drinks Ireland.

“Revenue data also shows that overall alcohol consumption continues to fall in Ireland, down by around 33pc in 20 years.”