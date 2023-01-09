| 5.2°C Dublin

Grapes of wrath – as EU’s wine-making states oppose Ireland’s proposed cancer warnings on bottles

Several bloc members have threatened boycotts of the Irish market due to the extra costs health labels will bring

Several EU wine-makers are considering abandoning the Irish market due to health label costs. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

Several EU wine-makers are considering abandoning the Irish market due to health label costs. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sarah Collins

It could be a very dry January for Ireland, as EU wine-making countries say they may be forced to abandon the Irish market because of new cancer warnings on alcohol labels.

The European Commission has said Ireland is free to bring in the new labels, despite trenchant opposition from 12 EU capitals.

