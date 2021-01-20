Granting of work permits rises despite Covid travel restrictions

Skills: Google was one of the tech firms to hire workers from outside the EEA

Over 16,400 employment work permits were issued last year as the need for companies to hire workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) remained strong, despite the impact of Covid-19 on business.

Figures published by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment show a record 16,419 permits were issued to over 3,330 employers during 2020 – an increase of 37 permits on the previous year.

It is the highest annual total of work permits issued since online records began in 2009.

In addition, over 900 applications for permits were refused, while more than 630 applications were withdrawn.

Social media companies, meat factories and hospitals were again among the largest employers seeking permits for workers from outside the EEA, which includes EU member states as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Healthcare workers accounted for almost a third of all work permits issued last year with almost 5,200 staff recruited from outside the EEA to work in hospitals and nursing homes.

The second-largest sector to avail of work permits was the IT sector which was granted more than 4,700 permits, while almost 1,800 permits were issued for individuals working in agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Almost 5,800 permits – over a third of last year’s total – were issued to workers from India.

Over 1,800 Brazilians also obtained permits with around another 1,000 permits issued to workers from Pakistan.

Several hundred permits were also issued to citizens from the US, China, the Philippines, Sudan and South Africa.

Citizens from a total of 117 countries were granted a work permit last year.

Some of the companies to make the biggest use of employment permits were Google, Facebook, Amazon Data Services and Accenture as well as Dawn Meats, one of the country’s largest meat processors.

Several of the country’s largest acute hospitals including University Hospital Limerick, Beaumont Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda also hired several hundred staff from outside the EEA.

In April 2020, at the height of the first lockdown to combat the spread of the virus, a total of 1,765 permits were granted – the largest single monthly total on record – due to a sharp increase in demand for medical staff and IT specialists.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment issues permits to employers who must first satisfy a Labour Market Needs Test before they can hire workers from outside the EEA.

It requires them to have advertised the vacancy for at least four weeks through the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection

There are nine types of employment permit including a general employment permit and a critical skills employment permit.

General employment permits must be for jobs that carry a minimum annual salary of €30,000, although a pilot agricultural scheme grants permits for horticulture workers, meat processing operatives and dairy farm assistants with minimum salaries of €20,000.

A wide range of jobs and positions are ineligible for employment permits including hotel managers, physiotherapists, fitness instructors, receptionists and bank clerks.

Permits are issued for two years and can be renewed for a further three years.

