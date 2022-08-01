Grain harvest set to be halved due to Russia invasion, Volodymyr Zelensky warns

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Ukraine’s harvest could be halved by Russia’s invasion, a toll that could spark a world food crisis.

He warned of a catastrophic impact on this year’s harvest in the “breadbasket of Europe” but insisted his country was finding an alternative way to deliver its grain.

His comments came as John Rich, chairman of MHP, Ukraine’s largest agricultural produce company, said that a push by Ukrainian forces in the south of the country – and an associated uptick in hostilities – could hit the rebuilding of ports and roads that are crucial to restarting grain exports.

The blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia has cut off the wheat, corn and sunflower seed giant and hampered production, leading to global shortages and price rises.

Mr Zelensky said on Twitter yesterday that the Ukrainian harvest threatens to be “twice” as small as normal. He said his administration’s main goal was to prevent a global food crisis and find an alternative way to deliver grain.

On Friday, he said that grain shipments were ready and waiting since a United Nations brokered pact between Ukraine and Russia was signed last month to resume exports for the first time since the start of the war.

But Mr Rich, an Australian executive and agribusiness adviser for the World Bank, said that MHP would employ a “wait and see” approach and stockpile produce.

Ukraine accounts for 12pc of global wheat exports, 16pc of corn and 18pc of barley. Its exports were enough to feed up to 400 million people globally before the war broke out.

Mr Rich estimated that the wheat harvest will be 20-21 million tonnes compared to up to 40 million last year, while corn production will fall from 38 million tonnes to 27 million.

Western military sources say that a counter-offence in regions in the south of the country is “gathering pace” as forces use US-supplied long-range rockets to cut it off from the rest of the Russian-occupied territories.

“It very much depends on the war,” Mr Rich said. “If it is going to be hotter, militarily, in an area we could really encounter significant difficulties in relation to the export of that grain.”

He added that companies trying to export grain were now storing it rather than attempting distribution. “The right strategy for companies such as ourselves is to store, sit and wait,” he said.

