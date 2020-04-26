Grain drain: Russia hits wheat export cap early

Russia will halt grain shipments after the last cargo leaves the country

Russia the world's biggest exporter of wheat, hit the limits of its self-imposed quota on grain shipments two months ahead of schedule.

Exports for April through June reached the quota of 7 million tonnes yesterday, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

Russia will halt grain shipments after the last cargo leaves the country. Exports will resume when the next marketing season starts on July 1, the ministry said. That is when farmers will begin to offer grain from the new harvest.

Russia set the quota to protect domestic supplies and contain prices amid wider upheaval from the coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices.

Ukraine and Kazakhstan also have limited their food exports.

Bloomberg