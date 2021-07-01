Grafton Group to sell UK merchanting business for £520m

Grafton Group is to sell its traditional merchanting business in the UK for £520m (€606m).

The business is being sold to Huws Gray, which is controlled by equity funds managed by Blackstone.

The decision follows a review by Grafton of its business earlier this year.

The review found that exiting this segment of the building materials distribution market in the UK would allow the group to optimise shareholder value, according to a statement from Grafton.

The business being sold include the Buildbase, Civils & Lintels, PDM Buildbase, The Timber Group, Bathroom Distribution Group, Frontline and NDI brands.

In the year to 31 December 2020, this division of Grafton reported revenue of £828.2m. Gross assets at 31 December 2020 were £497.2m.

Grafton will retain freehold properties with development potential that have a market value of around £25m.

The sale is expected to close in the first three months of next year.

Once the sale is completed Grafton said it will update shareholders and the market on the use of the proceeds from the divestment, which will be receivable in full in cash on completion of the deal.

Grafton said it will continue to develop its Selco Builders Warehouse branch network and its other specialist distribution and manufacturing businesses in the UK.

Completion of the sale will also enable the group to focus on its international development strategy which will be a “key priority” over the coming years, it added.

Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton, said: “This is an attractive outcome for Grafton and is in line with our strategy of deploying our capital resources towards higher growth potential businesses offering superior returns.”

Rothschild & Co conducted the strategic review and acted as financial advisor on the divestment for Grafton.

HSBC acted as financial advisor to Huws Gray on the transaction.