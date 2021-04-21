Grab mulls secondary Singapore listing after $40bn Spac merger

Special delivery: The Grab app on the screen of a mobile device in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

Grab Holdings, Southeast Asia's ride-hailing and delivery giant, is considering a secondary listing in its home market of Singapore after completing a Nasdaq listing via a $40bn (€33.2bn) Spac merger, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Listing on Singapore Exchange (SGX) would enable Grab to have an investor base close to where its regional business is based, the people said, potentially offering its customers, drivers and merchant partners easier access to trade its shares.

Grab, a household name across Southeast Asia, is in the early stages of considering a secondary listing in the city-state, said the sources, who declined to be identified.

Grab and SGX declined to comment on the listing plans.

"For the right issuer, a secondary listing could well be a good move. You can get the best of both worlds," said Raymond Tong, M&A partner at law firm Rajah & Tann.

"If your home markets are in this region, a Singapore listing can help you tap another pool of investors as there are many family offices and funds based in Singapore," said Mr Tong.

The potential Singapore listing plans come after Grab last week struck a $40bn merger with Altimeter Growth, a special purpose acquisition company (Spac), setting a record for the world's biggest Spac deal.

As part of the transaction, Grab is raising $4bn from investors including BlackRock, Temasek Holdings, Fidelity International, Malaysia's Permodalan Nasional Bhd and some of Indonesia's richest family groups.

Grab, which began as a ride-hailing business in 2012, now operates in eight countries and more than 400 cities and has expanded into food and grocery deliveries, as well as digital payments. Last year, it won a digital banking licence in Singapore.

It wasn't clear how much Grab might aim to raise in any secondary listing, with financial terms and timetable still in the early stages of consideration, the sources said.

The company with the top valuation on the Singapore bourse is bank DBS Group Ltd, currently worth about S$74bn (€46bn) by capitalisation.

One of the sources said a Grab listing on SGX would mark a big win for the exchange which has mainly only seen large IPOs from real estate investment trusts.

Hindered by a small base of retail investors in the city-state, it has struggled with low liquidity and valuations, forcing a spate of delistings and also discouraging big-ticket listings from regional high-growth companies.

Reuters