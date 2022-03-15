| 3.3°C Dublin

Government bond yields rise to 1pc as inflation shifts up

An injured man talks with a member of the Ukrainian military in front of a bombed apartment block in Kyiv yesterday. The war has fed into soaring energy and commodity prices. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images Expand

An injured man talks with a member of the Ukrainian military in front of a bombed apartment block in Kyiv yesterday. The war has fed into soaring energy and commodity prices. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The yield on Irish 10-year government bonds crept over 1pc briefly yesterday for the first time since before the pandemic, a signal higher borrowing costs are potentially on the way for taxpayers.

The yield is the return for investors on bonds changing hands in secondary markets so does not directly affect interest bills, but is a good indication of what the State will pay if it looks to issue new debt. An interest bill of 1pc a year is still extremely low by historic standards but is well above the negative rates seen in 2021 – when investors were prepared to lose money for the relative safety of holding the investments.

