Government bond yields rise to 1pc as inflation shifts up

An injured man talks with a member of the Ukrainian military in front of a bombed apartment block in Kyiv yesterday. The war has fed into soaring energy and commodity prices. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The yield on Irish 10-year government bonds crept over 1pc briefly yesterday for the first time since before the pandemic, a signal higher borrowing costs are potentially on the way for taxpayers.

The yield is the return for investors on bonds changing hands in secondary markets so does not directly affect interest bills, but is a good indication of what the State will pay if it looks to issue new debt. An interest bill of 1pc a year is still extremely low by historic standards but is well above the negative rates seen in 2021 – when investors were prepared to lose money for the relative safety of holding the investments.

The European bond market has become extremely volatile, bouncing on apparently contradictory drivers. The war in Ukraine initially pushed down yields on Irish and other government debt as investors ditched relatively risky shares for the lower, but more predictable, returns from bonds. Read More On the other hand, the war has also fed into soaring energy and commodity prices and tipped the European Central Bank’s decision last week to begin cutting the scale of its supports to the bond market earlier than previously indicated. That triggered an opposite effect, pushing yields up as investors bet that less money coming into the markets means they’ll get a better return for lending to governments. Covid-related lockdowns in China yesterday added to the risk of blocked supply chains and put more inflationary pressure into the mix. The yield on Irish 10-year bonds rose relatively sharply to just over 1pc before ending the trading day at 0.993pc, the highest since 2019. Yields on German bonds, the European market bellwether, also rose and hit their highest level since 2018. Irish officials will take significant comfort from the fact that borrowing costs remain low by historic standards and from the fact that yields here are moving in step with Germany and other so-called ‘core’ eurozone borrowers. More worrying for policymakers is Italy, the eurozone’s most vulnerable large country, as borrowing costs rose to 1.959pc, closer to Greece’s 2.66pc yield than Portugal’s 1.25pc. “Yields are reflecting a surprise higher shift upward in inflation expectations,” said Jim Caron, senior portfolio manager and chief strategist of global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “Many thought inflation would peak in the first quarter and fall. Now, with oil prices, inflation may stay high.”