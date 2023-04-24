| 6.6°C Dublin

Google parent Alphabet CEO's pay soars to $226m

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo: Getty Expand

Julia Love

The pay package awarded to Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai soared to $226m in 2022, boosted by a triennial stock grant, making him one of the world's highest-paid corporate leaders.

The stock award portion of his pay amounted to $218m, according to a filing from the Google parent company Friday. He received a total of $6.3m in compensation in 2021, when he didn't receive the grant, and his salary has remained steady at $2m the past three years.

