Google moves into high finance with $1bn Chicago exchange stake

Partnership will enable CME Group to bring new products and services to market faster. Photo: Bloomberg

CME Group and Google parent Alphabet have struck a deal to help the Chicago derivatives exchange operator with its technology needs and a plan to move all of its operations to the cloud.

As part of the agreement, Google also made a $1bn equity investment in a new series of non-voting convertible preferred stock of CME Group, the former Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the companies said on Thursday in a statement.

The 10-year partnership will allow CME to first move its data and clearing services to Google Cloud, then eventually its trading and other markets.

“This partnership will enable CME Group to bring new products and services to market faster,” CME chief executive officer Terry Duffy said in the statement.

Google Cloud will help CME grow access for more market participants and provide news tools for developing algorithms and risk management.

Chicago-based CME appointed Ken Vroman to a new role as chief transformation officer to help with the transition.

The two companies said they will explore ways to work together on innovations for CME Group’s customers.

The move is the latest among the exchange businesses, including Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets that have started to expand into cloud-based software and data analytics. “Exchanges are moving towards data and other recurring revenue streams, rather than just relying upon trading revenue, and getting those tools in a quicker, more efficient manner is an important step,” Kevin Heal, an analyst at Argus Research, said in an interview.

Exchanges offer services including price quotes and trades that occur over milliseconds. CME and others have expanded to offer data, portfolio management and other services that help investors make more informed decisions.

CME allows its customers to trade futures, options, cash and over-the-counter markets.

Cloud computing, which allows companies to outsource computer processing and data storage to the big tech firms rather than operating the systems in-house, has been one of the fastest-growing areas of the technology industry.

But Google’s cloud business lags behind market leader Amazon.com as well as Microsoft and China’s Alibaba Group Holding.

In its earnings report last week, CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud has “continued momentum”, but the unit fell short of revenue expectations in the third quarter.