Google loses appeal against EU’s €2.4bn anti-trust fine

Margrethe Vestager, EU Competition chief. Judges backed the EU’s finding that Google shouldn’t favour its own shopping service over rivals. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC/Bloomberg

Google suffered a resounding defeat in its appeal of a €2.4bn European Union competition fine in a judgment that bolsters the bloc’s crackdown on the growing power of Silicon Valley.

However, in an unrelated action in London, Google won its bid to dismiss a data privacy lawsuit filed on behalf of millions of iPhone users, after the UK’s top court said the tech giant couldn’t be served with a class action suit.

That case, is “doomed to fail”, the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled yesterday.

The group who brought the suit, known as Google You Owe Us, accused the tech giant of breaching its duties by collecting and using browser-generated information over a period of months between 2011 and 2012.

If the case had been allowed to proceed, Google could have been faced with a damages bill of around £3bn (€3.5bn).

Meanwhile, in Luxembourg, the US search giant was found to have breached competition rules and deserved the penalty doled out by the European Commission in 2017, the EU’s General Court ruled yesterday.

Judges backed the EU’s finding that Google shouldn’t favour its own shopping service over rivals, an issue that has triggered complaints against other tech giants.

“The ruling will make it harder for platforms to favour their own services because they risk infringing competition law as soon as doing so harms a rival,” said Dirk Auer, a professor at Liege University in Belgium.

“Unfortunately, this will be detrimental to consumers.”

The commission’s penalty for Google, the biggest at the time, was the first in a trio of decisions that form the centerpiece of EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s bid to rein in the growing dominance of big tech companies.

She has fined Google’s parent company Alphabet about $9.5bn in total and is still probing the company’s suspected stranglehold over digital advertising.

The court ruling “delivers a clear message that Google’s conduct was unlawful and provides necessary legal clarity", European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta told reporters in Brussels. The EU “will continue to use all tools at its disposal to address the role of big digital platforms”.

Google will review the ruling closely, it said in an emailed statement. It insisted it has complied fully with the EU order since 2017.

“Our approach has worked successfully for more than three years, generating billions of clicks for more than 700 comparison shopping services,” it said.

While the regulator was largely vindicated in the ruling, judges found that the commission had failed to prove that Google had harmed the market for general search, striking out the EU’s finding of a breach. That leaves the decision solely targeting the shopping-search service.

A loss for Ms Vestager could have stalled an EU crusade against the powers of tech giants that’s encouraged other global antitrust regulators, including the US and UK. Draft EU rules in the works may also curb firms favouring their own services.

A company’s actions to make its own services more prominent “involves a certain form of abnormality”, the court said. “A general search engine is infrastructure”, it said, countering a view that Google is free to act as it wishes on its own website.

The result could also sway Amazon.com, Apple and Meta Platforms’s Facebook to rethink how hard they fight EU investigations.

The ruling may also help smaller firms to seek damages in national courts in claims that Google hurt their nascent businesses.

Along with the fine, Google was ordered in 2017 to make changes to the way it displays shopping search results that might help rivals grab some of the valuable ad space on search pages.

Smaller search services have complained the EU never pushed Google to go far enough to help them to attract sufficient visitors. EU officials argued they can only create the conditions for firms to compete.