Google cutting 12,000 jobs in 6pc slash to global workforce

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Expand

Julia Love, Davey Alba and Mark Bergen

Google parent Alphabet Inc. said it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6pc of its global workforce, becoming the latest tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring.

The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Friday, writing that he takes "full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

