Google collecting vast amounts of personal data via call, text apps, Trinity study finds

Google plans to make changes to its Messages and Dialer apps after Trinity College Dublin researchers pointed to privacy concerns on Android phones.

The US tech giant assured Trinity researchers that it would make the changes after a study led by Professor Doug Leith revealed how the two apps funnel vast amounts of user data to Google.

The apps, which are used for calls and text messages, send information including phone numbers, time stamps and call duration to Google every time two phones communicate.

Dialer and Messages also tell Google when users view an app screen, have a conversation over text message or search their contacts, allowing Google to get a picture of consumers’ app usage over time.

The data is tagged with the handset Android ID, which is linked to the handset’s Google user account.

There is no opt-out from the data collection.

The apps are pre-installed on more than one billion Android phones, according to Google, with three major US networks recently announcing they will use the Google Messages app.

“I was surprised to see such obviously sensitive data being collected by these Google apps. It’s not at all clear what the data is being used for and the lack of an opt-out is extremely concerning,” said Professor Leith.

“Hopefully our work will act as a wake-up call to the public, politicians and data regulators. It really is time we started to take meaningful action to give people full information on the data that leaves their phones, details as to what it is being used for and, mostly importantly, the ability to opt out from this data collection.”

The study was triggered by work done by Professor Leith and a research team at Trinity’s CONNECT SFI Research Centre for Future Networks on Covid contact tracing apps.

While the research found Covid apps to be “ quite privacy respecting” in general, the research team discovered a “tremendous volume of data” being sent to Google by its online store, Google Play, on Android phones, Professor Leith said.

Previous studies by Professor Leith’s group found the volume of data sent by Google Play Services to Google servers is up to 20 times the volume that iPhones send to Apple.