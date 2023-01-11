| 7°C Dublin

Google claims Indian competition squeeze will hit growth

Competition Commission of India fined the company $161m in October for exploiting its dominant position in Android

Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but critics say it imposes restrictions like mandatory pre-installation of its own apps that are anti-competitive. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Expand

Aditya Kalra and Arpan Chaturvedi

The growth of Google's Android ecosystem is on the brink of stalling in India due to an antitrust order that asks the company to change how it markets the platform, the US company has said in a Supreme Court challenge seen by Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined Alphabet-owned Google $161m (€150m) for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97pc of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

