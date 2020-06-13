| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Goodbody China deal 'taking longer to finalise'

Goodbody managing director Roy Barrett Expand

Close

Goodbody managing director Roy Barrett

Goodbody managing director Roy Barrett

Goodbody managing director Roy Barrett

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

The €155m sale of Irish stockbroking firm Goodbody to Bank of China is taking longer than expected, managing director Roy Barrett told staff in a video call last week.

The deal was cleared by the Central Bank of Ireland in March and it had been expected to close by the end of June.

Clearance by the Irish regulator was seen as the greatest potential stumbling block for the sale, after an earlier deal with Chinese buyers failed to proceed. Last week Barrett said in a business update that completing the transaction was taking longer than hoped.