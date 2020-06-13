Goodbody China deal 'taking longer to finalise'

The €155m sale of Irish stockbroking firm Goodbody to Bank of China is taking longer than expected, managing director Roy Barrett told staff in a video call last week.

The deal was cleared by the Central Bank of Ireland in March and it had been expected to close by the end of June.

Clearance by the Irish regulator was seen as the greatest potential stumbling block for the sale, after an earlier deal with Chinese buyers failed to proceed. Last week Barrett said in a business update that completing the transaction was taking longer than hoped.

It is understood that Barrett said there had been a high level of engagement with Bank of China and no element of renegotiation in the process. But he did acknowledge that it was a difficult environment for businesses at present. The next step is for regulatory approval in China, which is followed by a notice period to the SEC in the US due to the change of ownership. Barrett said he was hoping to have an update for staff in a few weeks' time. During the call it is understood that when Barrett was asked about rumours that the deal might not go ahead he told staff that relations remained good between all the parties. He was also asked if a sale to rival Davy may once again be a possibility, but said this was not on the cards. Goodbody had no comment. Bank of China agreed last November to buy the company, in which Kerry-based financial services firm Fexco has a 51pc stake. The rest is owned by Goodbody staff and management. They are due to receive half of their consideration on completion of the deal and the remainder over three years. A previous agreement to sell the business to the Zhong Ze Culture Investment consortium fell through in January 2019. Davy was a strong contender to buy Goodbody last year but there were concerns about a culture clash between the two firms, which are long-time rivals.