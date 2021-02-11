Good girl gone brand: Rihanna and LVMH suspend singer’s fashion line

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and music star Rihanna have agreed to suspend her fashion line Fenty less than two years after its launch, the French luxury goods giant said yesterday.

LVMH said in a statement that Fenty's ready-to-wear activity, based in Paris, would be "put on hold" pending better conditions – a rare setback for the luxury group, which has weathered the coronavirus crisis better than most rivals.

The R&B singer and LVMH launched the Fenty fashion brand in May 2019, only the second time the French group had set a label up from scratch as it looked to tap soaring demand for luxury celebrity collaborations.

LVMH did not elaborate on the reasons for hitting the pause button but after a big launch and debut collection, the brand kept a low profile and never followed up with major marketing events, even before the Covid-19 crisis.

LVMH's finance chief Jean-Jacques Guiony had called Fenty "a work in progress" just last October.

"LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie," the group said yesterday.

It added that private equity fund L Catterton, which is connected to LVMH group, has taken a stake in Savage X Fenty, The Umbrella hitmaker's lingerie line.

