Goldman Sachs offers Citrix debt at 14pc yield

A group of banks led by Goldman Sachs Group launched a $3.84bn deal to offload the riskiest chunk of financing from last year's Citrix Systems buyout, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

After being saddled with the debt for months, the banks are offering the 6.5-year second-lien notes at a coupon of 9pc, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private transaction. The bonds are initially being marketed at a heavily discounted price of 78 cents, bringing the all-in yield to roughly 14pc, said the people. Goldman Sachs and others previously floated a yield of 13pc-14pc in February.