Goldman moves traders to Milan in fresh Brexit shift away from London

Goldman Sachs Group is shifting some of its euro swaps trading desk to Milan from London, the latest example of roles moving to the continent after Brexit.

The Wall Street giant is relocating staff as it bolsters European offices in the wake of the UK’s departure from the European Union, according to people familiar with the matter. Staff will likely move early next year and Goldman will also be hiring staff locally, two of the people said.

A spokesman for Goldman declined to provide details or numbers of people being moved while the relocations are being finalised. The firm currently has around 80 employees in Milan.

Some of the world’s biggest banks are under pressure to move more traders from London into EU cities such as Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. The European Central Bank said in May that lenders who set up units in the euro area are still too dependent on operations outside the region, and found that about a fifth of the trading desks it reviewed “warranted targeted supervisory action”.

That’s proving to be good news for Milan and other EU financial centres.

“Due to changes in the regulatory framework, Milan is now capital-market friendly,” Russell Clarke, partner at Figtree Search in London, said by phone.

JPMorgan Chase & Co employs about 200 staff in Italy and is continuing to add more, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing internal matters. It’s recruiting for nine new roles including two executive directors, one working on lending advice and the other advising clients on asset management.

Citigroup has been increasing staff numbers in Italy since 2018 due to Brexit and diversification. It now employs about 230 people in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.