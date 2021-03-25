Goldman case shows home working should not be a race to the bottom

You won’t hear of many people following a campaign to free the ‘Goldman Sachs 13’ any time soon. In fact, few will have sympathy for a group of Goldman junior analysts who did a presentation of a complaint recently about how they were working 90 hours a week and getting just five hours sleep per night.

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon gave little comfort to the struggling junior bankers in his response. He said management would “work harder” to give them Saturdays off and to shift bankers from other divisions to the busiest teams in the investment bank.

He plans to strengthen enforcement of its Saturday rule which holds that employees cannot work from 9pm on Friday night to 9am on Sunday except in certain circumstances.

Solomon is a critic of remote working. He recently said, “it is not the new normal. It is an aberration we are going to correct as quickly as possible”.

During the coronavirus pandemic he has complained that staff took advantage of the work from home policy.

Solomon seems to take a no-nonsense approach to junior staff who earn around $84,000 (€71,000) per year. It sounds pretty good and a lot more than other more menial jobs, but it is supposed to be all about “going that extra mile”, according to Solomon, with a view to gaining bigger rewards further down the road.

The idea of pushing junior bankers really hard is about the culture, not cost.

The chief executive himself has gathered critics both inside and outside the firm for his management style which is seen as more direct than predecessors.

And he didn’t do himself any favours when it emerged he had taken Goldman private jets on personal weekend trips. This is consistent with company policy which allows him to do it, as long as he pays for the cost, which he has done.

Goldman never bought its own jets in the past. It tended to timeshare them through a company called NetJets, until a few years ago one executive got left behind in Alaska en-route back from Asia.

But critics felt Solomon’s weekend flights sent out the wrong signal during Covid and at a time when so many people have lost their jobs.

Then again, if you were worried about the optics to the man in the street, you wouldn’t be running a multi-billion-dollar bank and earning tens of millions of dollars per year.

Solomon earned $27m last year but had $10m deducted because of the firm’s role in a $3bn bribery scandal in Malaysia, which did not involve Solomon.

Yet he does look quite inconsistent on the issues raised by the junior staff. He prides himself on taking the subway to work. He also regularly performs as a DJ at clubs in New York, Miami, and the Bahamas. His stage name is DJ Sol.

He also made the dress code for staff a lot more relaxed when he took over.

It is hard to reconcile the image of representing a new look, a more ‘down with the people’ type of guy with the private jets at the weekend and complaining about staff taking advantage of working from home.

This gets to the nub of the issue for Goldman. If the bank wanted to ease the burden of junior staff, it could simply hire more. Its net margins run at around 20pc per year. Its share price is at record levels. Its market cap is $115bn. Money is not the problem.

This is about culture. Whatever about the culture of Goldman Sachs, Solomon came up through the ranks of other Wall St banks, several of which are no longer in existence.

He started with Drexel Burnham. It went under after junk bond king Michael Milken went to jail. He moved to Salomon Brothers for a while but didn’t like it and left after a year.

He then went to Bear Stearns and later joined Goldman Sachs as a partner in 1999.

The idea of pushing junior bankers really hard is about the culture rather than the cost to the organisation. It is about a cull rather than trying to save money. It is almost like a rite of passage in some industries and businesses.

There is lots of scope for this to backfire. If enough people leave and leave loudly it affects the company’s ability to hire the best new talent.

The rewards at companies like Goldman Sachs can be enormous but the culture of these places in changing. Social media has become a minefield for corporates eager to remain an attractive location for new talent.

It is vital that a move to remote working does not destroy work/life balance.

The Goldman Sachs example has lots of warning lights for the new reality that is facing employees in any company after Covid. Remote working presents enormous opportunities for ‘flexibility’.

However, where the Goldman case is unusual, is that the boss doesn’t want staff to have that flexibility. He would prefer to have them back in the office.

It is usually the employers who bandy around the word flexibility rather than the staff. It is vital that remote working does not become a charter for a kind of flexibility which destroys work/life balance, increases stress, and denies staff the ability to switch off.

One of the first Irish companies to deliver on a right to disconnect policy was AIB – which has had 8,000 of its 9,000 staff working from home.

Its policy covers areas like emails, meetings, telephone calls and Zoom meetings. It emphasises an employee’s right to be unavailable during breaks, outside office hours and when they are on a day off.

The Government has said it wants to introduce incentives for people to work from home. This can cover some tax breaks on a home office etc. But there are bigger challenges. In some big corporations the default position of management is that staff are a ‘cost centre’.

Greater casualisation of work means more people are self-employed and not employees at all. Remote working should not be a highway for a new race to the bottom.