Goldman case shows home working should not be a race to the bottom

Richard Curran

Remote work: Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg Expand
You won’t hear of many people following a campaign to free the ‘Goldman Sachs 13’ any time soon. In fact, few will have sympathy for a group of Goldman junior analysts who did a presentation of a complaint recently about how they were working 90 hours a week and getting just five hours sleep per night.

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon gave little comfort to the struggling junior bankers in his response. He said management would “work harder” to give them Saturdays off and to shift bankers from other divisions to the busiest teams in the investment bank.

He plans to strengthen enforcement of its Saturday rule which holds that employees cannot work from 9pm on Friday night to 9am on Sunday except in certain circumstances.

