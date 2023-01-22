| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Goldman and JP Morgan split on oil hitting $100 a barrel as unpredictable year lies ahead

Stock exchange

Putin's war in Ukraine sent shockwaves through energy markets. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Putin's war in Ukraine sent shockwaves through energy markets. Photo: Reuters

Putin's war in Ukraine sent shockwaves through energy markets. Photo: Reuters

Putin's war in Ukraine sent shockwaves through energy markets. Photo: Reuters

Grant Smith

Wall Street is sharply split on the prospect of oil hitting $100 a barrel this year.

This week, veteran analyst Jeff Currie at Goldman Sachs Group made an exuberant pitch for raw materials markets in 2023: “You cannot come up with a more bullish concoction for commodities,” he said. A cocktail of resurgent Chinese demand and chronic under-investment will send crude to $105 a barrel or higher, he predicted.

Most Watched

Privacy