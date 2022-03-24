| 9.2°C Dublin

‘Golden passport’ scheme could raise €250m for hotels

EU phasing out citizenship-by-investment due to Russia links

Former Taoiseach John Bruton sits on the board of the fund Expand

Jason Corcoran

A “golden passport” scheme backed by former Taoiseach John Bruton that rich Russians tried to use to get Irish visas has opened a second funding round and could raise up to €250m.

The Irish Diaspora Loan Fund (IDLF) has already attracted more than €80m since registering with US regulators in December and could triple in size before closing in 18 months, according to chief commercial officer Andrew Furnish.

