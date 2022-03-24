‘Golden passport’ scheme could raise €250m for hotels

A “golden passport” scheme backed by former Taoiseach John Bruton that rich Russians tried to use to get Irish visas has opened a second funding round and could raise up to €250m.

The Irish Diaspora Loan Fund (IDLF) has already attracted more than €80m since registering with US regulators in December and could triple in size before closing in 18 months, according to chief commercial officer Andrew Furnish.

The scheme is part of the Department of Justice’s immigrant investor programme, which began in 2012 as a bid to attract scarce capital to support Irish jobs.

Its first iteration, which raised €50m in 2018, lured mostly wealthy Russians – who made up half the applicants – alongside many Chinese and Middle Easterners aiming to emigrate to Ireland.

However, Mr Furnish said IDLF doesn’t have “a single Russian in the programme”.

“There was a lot of interest from Russia, but when we started to look at it as a regulated entity and all the anti-money laundering regulations, it wasn’t worth it and we didn’t actually file any applications at the Department of Justice,” he said.

The war in Ukraine has put so-called “golden passports” back under the spotlight due to the crackdown on Russian oligarchs, who have acquired multiple passports to help protect their assets and enable freer travel.

The EU Parliament voted earlier this month to phase out citizenship-by-investment programmes run by some EU countries, saying they have become a “backdoor for dirty money” and created an easy financial route allowing many oligarchs to live and conduct business in Europe.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said last week that applications for Ireland’s Immigrant Investor Programme are no longer available to Russian citizens following the invasion of Ukraine.

The money for the new fund is coming mainly from American businesspeople.

“It’s a really eclectic group of families, who are Ivy League-educated and at the pinnacle of the American dream,” said Mr Furnish.

“Some guys came here for the Web Summit or worked here for Google, but some have no connection to Ireland whatsoever.”

About 85 families have already passed through both IDLF funds, which provide citizenship and concierge services to help successful candidates find homes and schools.

Candidates for the programme must be of good character and have a minimum of €1m gained through honest means.

The IDLF uses the funds raised to grant low-interest loans to hotels, which must use the money to upgrade their facilities. Participating hotels must use their own assets as collateral for the loans.

Properties in the IDLF portfolio, which supports 876 jobs, include the Delphi Resort near Leenane in Connemara, the Ice House Hotel in Mayo, the Twelve Hotel in Galway city and the Sunhill Nursing Hotel in County Louth.

Mr Furnish said many of these hotels had their most profitable year ever in 2021.

“When they were open and travel was restricted, Irish people went to our beautiful resorts in the summer on the west coast and spent more on their holidays than the Germans or English ever did,” said Mr Furnish.

“In the period when they usually lose money in the winter, they were shut and benefitting from government supports.“

Former Taoiseach John Bruton sits on the board of the fund, which is the brainchild of Terry Clune, chairman of the global financial services company Taxback.