Companies are still obliged to state whether they believe they are a 'going concern' and likely to stay in business for the coming year in their annual accounts, regardless of the present economic uncertainty.

The UK's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said its rules have not changed, but at the same time said it is not asking auditors to take an aggressive stance.

"The FRC clarifies that the accounting and auditing standards on going concern have not changed, nor has the FRC increased pressure on auditors to be tough," it said.

"Auditors should challenge management appropriately on their judgements, and given the current uncertainty ensure they have sufficient appropriate evidence to support the judgements they make."

The FRC's financial reporting frameworks are also used in Ireland, alongside rules issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Its updated guidance says that assumptions underlying the going concern assertion must be checked by outside auditors.

Many businesses have been forced to shut down during nationwide lockdowns here and in the UK in government-ordered efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, making it harder to assess going concern without any qualification.

Any indication in accounts of uncertainty regarding the going concern status could trigger a breach of loan agreements - potentially allowing banks to demand immediate repayment - and in the case of stock market listed companies, would prompt investors to dump shares.

Last month, the FRC, along with the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority, published a joint statement, saying there were likely to be more uncertainties over the outlook for many companies.

They issued guidance for companies and auditors on going concern.

Regulators have also given companies an extra two months, until the end of September, to publish their annual reports.

