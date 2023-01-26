| 7.3°C Dublin

Globalisation’s problem isn’t that it failed, it is that it succeeded all too well

David Chance

Canada's foreign minister Chrystia Freeland has used the cuddly sounding phrase 'friendshoring', which means play by our rules or we will cut you out. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland has used the cuddly sounding phrase ‘friendshoring’, which means play by our rules or we will cut you out. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

As the global elite jetted into Davos last week, they were met by warnings of a looming decade of dystopia in which globalisation would die in an outbreak of state economic warfare.

Globalisation has become a byword for all the ills of the world. Disillusion due to the slow economic recovery from the financial crisis is credited with propelling Donald Trump into office in the US and Britain out of Europe. Tens of thousands of layoffs from the likes of Amazon and Google in recent weeks have just confirmed we are now in a crisis – yet again – and that our economic system is no longer delivering.

