Globalisation’s problem isn’t that it failed, it is that it succeeded all too well

As the global elite jetted into Davos last week, they were met by warnings of a looming decade of dystopia in which globalisation would die in an outbreak of state economic warfare.

Globalisation has become a byword for all the ills of the world. Disillusion due to the slow economic recovery from the financial crisis is credited with propelling Donald Trump into office in the US and Britain out of Europe. Tens of thousands of layoffs from the likes of Amazon and Google in recent weeks have just confirmed we are now in a crisis – yet again – and that our economic system is no longer delivering.

Back in 1996 we were told by The New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman that “no two countries that both have a McDonald’s have ever fought a war against each other”. In other words, free markets and prosperity would bring shared values. US President Bill Clinton who signed off on China’s admission to the World Trade Organisation said roughly the same: “Over time, I believe it will move China faster and further in the right direction.”

Except now, almost three decades on even the one percenters on the snow-free slopes of Davos seem to believe that globalisation is over. It never delivered on its new world order promise. An autocratic China is now challenging the US hegemon and the argument goes that Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have demonstrated the vulnerability of global supply chains to disruption.

The rules of this new world order will be set by the very same rich nations that embraced globalisation

There’s a problem with this right from the get-go, however. The rules of this new world order will be set by the very same rich nations that embraced globalisation, prompting many developing countries to wonder whether this is a new ploy to lock them out of markets and protect the rich.

Whether the message is coming from US President Joe Biden with his half a trillion dollar-plus spend on semiconductors and green technology, or from Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland who pledges a warm and cuddly sounding ‘friendshoring’, the song is the same, play by our rules or we will cut you out. Not to be left out, the EU is talking about ‘strategic autonomy’ and is erecting its own regulatory walls and trade barriers.

Hyperfinancialised globalisation certainly has its problems but the fragmentation we may be about to witness will make people across the world poorer, cause prices to rise and won’t in the end create a swathe of reshoring or the return of well-paid middle-class manufacturing jobs in the rich world.

It will, however, fill the coffers of companies like Intel who are cloaking their thirst for taxpayer dollars and euros in phrases like “the silicon heartland’ and “our national security interest”. The same Intel whose biggest market is China, with $21bn in revenues in 2021.

If you ask some of the two million US workers identified in a major study by economist David Autor as losing their jobs as a result of China joining the WTO then you are not going to get a ringing endorsement. The 104,000 British steelworkers who were kicked out of work between 1978-81 aren’t going to be keen either, and neither are a whole raft of people from across the developed world, such as Italian textile workers.

But what happens if you ask the half a million or so Irish people who now have well-paid jobs as part of the IDA value chain of foreign companies here. Or, the 700 million Chinese people who have joined the middle classes in 20 years of WTO membership and freer trade.

Globalisation has delivered what it said on the can – greater global wealth and cheaper goods

Globalisation – and especially the highly financialised hyperglobalisation of recent years – does have severe problems, it has exacerbated wealth gaps, driven a race to the bottom on taxes that has stymied state power and caused severe environmental problems. But it has delivered what it said on the can – greater global wealth and cheaper goods.

You don’t have to look too far to realise that many of the things that we take for granted would be unaffordable without globalisation. The American Enterprise Institute, a free-market thinktank, estimated back in 2018, for example, that a US-made iPhone would cost $2,000.

And it has been far from one-way traffic – in fact the past decade of globalisation has not really been an era in which tens of thousands of jobs have been offshored in search of cheap labour. If anything, the reverse has been true.

The largest car plant in the US by exports is owned by German luxury car maker BMW. That assembly line in Spartanburg, South Carolina, makes more BMWs than anywhere else in the world and exported vehicles worth more an $10bn in 2021. On the flipside of that German investment in the southern United States, Detroit-headquartered GM now sells more cars in China than it does in the US.

The irony is that as Donald Trump readied a presidential election campaign in 2015 built around protectionism, two thirds of the 656,000 new US manufacturing jobs that were created between 2010 and 2014 were down to foreign direct investment.

Trump’s tariffs ended up in higher prices. Any looming fragmentation of the world economy will have dire consequences, the International Monetary Fund warns.

“A shift to near- or ‘friend’-shoring could reduce local producers’ vulnerability to geopolitical developments and global shocks but would also involve sizable costs and significant disruptions as markets became increasingly segmented across national borders… Moreover, a reconfiguration of supply chains could create a series of temporary supply shortages, pushing up commodity prices and accelerating inflation,” it warned.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in Davos the longer-term cost of trade fragmentation could range from 0.2pc of global output to almost 7pc – the size of the German and Japanese economies combined – in a severe scenario.

Sure, the ‘west’ will impose costs on China whose allies are the likes of Russia and Iran, but ‘winning’ isn’t going to look great either.