A man wearing protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stands in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters

ALMOST $2 trillion (€1.75 trn) in economic output will be lost this year if growth falls by a third to 1.7pc, the United Nations (UN) has forecast.

"The most badly affected economies will be the oil- exporting countries, but also other commodity exporters, which will be losing more than one percentage point of growth, and those with strong trade linkages to the initially shocked economies," the UN Conference on Trade and Development said in a report on Monday.

"Countries like Canada, Mexico and the Central American region, in the Americas; countries deeply inserted in the global value chains of East and South Asia; and countries in the immediacy of the European Union will likely experience growth decelerations between 0.9 and 0.7pc," the report said.

Separately, consulting firm Oxford Economics dramatically cut its economic growth forecast for China, ground zero for the outbreak.

"Slow resumption of economic activity in February and weak global growth in the first quarter, amid a worldwide outbreak of Covid-19, has prompted us to revise our China GDP growth forecast down to 4.8pc in 2020 from 5.4pc previously," the consultancy said.

Irish Independent