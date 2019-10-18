Global slowdown saps German growth forecast

Gross domestic product will expand by 1pc next year, compared with an earlier expectation of a 1.5pc increase, the economy ministry said.

While the outlook is an improvement from this year's 0.5pc projection - which the government kept steady - the pace is a notable slowdown from previous years.

"The outlook may currently be dampened, but there's no threat of an economic crisis," economy minister Peter Altmaier said in Berlin. "Economic stimulus packages, in the traditional sense of triggering a flash in the pan, are not the right instruments" to spur further growth, he added, ticking off a list of efforts already under way by the German government.

Germany's critical manufacturing sector has been hard hit as trade disputes knock demand for exports, and the prolonged slowdown is softening political resistance toward abandoning the country's rigid balanced-budget policy.

The domestic economy remains resilient, however, and there may be signs that the negative developments affecting international trade might soon bottom out, the government said. Mr Altmaier said that if the UK can achieve an orderly Brexit, it would limit the negative impact of the move and support Germany's economic outlook.

Negotiators from the UK have reached an agreement with officials in Brussels that could pave the way for a deal.

Lawmakers from Mrs Merkel's Christian Democrat-led group have been among the most crucial opponents of plans to respond to an economic hit with fiscal stimulus, and their stance regarding a balanced budget is beginning to soften, according to people familiar with party discussions. The lower outlook may further speed up stimulus discussions, as it will impact upon tax receipts and make balanced-budget targets harder to hit. It also increases spending leeway.

The German constitution allows the government to build up a structural deficit of 0.35pc of gross domestic product, which would amount to about €4.9bn in 2020, a government official said.

Tapping that facility "depends very much on whether economic growth gains traction and stabilises federal revenue", Mr Altmaier said. Germany must avoid placing new burdens on future generations, he said.

