Global Shares expands into Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh

Global Shares, a developer of employee share plan management software, has opened a new office in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, where it plans further expansion across the Middle East.

Based in the Co Cork town of Clonakilty, the company has 16 other offices across Europe, America and Asia. Its Riyadh office will act as the hub for the region's service team and a base for its new managing director for the Middle East region, Abdulhadi Alherz.

On the expansion, Alherz said: "The arrival of Global Shares in the employee ownership sector is great news for Saudi Arabia and the wider region, and it's also exciting for Global Shares."

The new Global Shares office is located in downtown Riyadh, and it has hired 20 Arabic speaking staff so far. It recently rolled out the Arabic version of its software platform and mobile app.

As well as Saudi Arabia, Global Shares is focusing on Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Tunisia and Egypt.

Global Shares has plans for continued recruitment, training and securing new clients and strategic partnerships in the region for 2021.

Despite the pandemic, Global Shares has experienced significant growth in the past 12 months and has recruited more than 150 people globally during lockdown. The company has plans to grow its business further and is set to continue hiring over the next three years, both in Ireland and in its overseas offices.

According to Global Shares, equity compensation is growing in the Middle East, where its interest in the region stemmed from.

Last September, it was reported that Global Shares hopes to increase its headcount to 1,000 by 2024. The company also has an ambition to IPO once it reaches a valuation of $1bn.

