Global recorded music revenues hit a $26bn high note due to surge in streams and physical sales

Paid subscription streaming revenues rose to $12.3bn while physical format revenues topped $5bn

Adele&rsquo;s 30, in which she narrates what she called the most turbulent period of her life, was the biggest album of the year. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Reuters Expand

Adele&rsquo;s 30, in which she narrates what she called the most turbulent period of her life, was the biggest album of the year. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Reuters

Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Global recorded music revenues rose 18.5pc last year driven by an increase in listeners tuning into paid subscription streaming, marking the market's seventh consecutive year of growth to a record $25.9bn (€23bn), according to a report released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a recovery in physical retail following Covid-19 lockdowns allowed physical music formats to enjoy growth for the first time in 20 years, IFPI, a trade body for the recorded music industry, said in its Global Music Report

