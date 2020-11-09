Global M&A activity set to pick up after Biden wins election

Joe Biden’s win of the US presidency and the Republican Party potentially retaining control of the US Senate could drive a pick-up in mergers and acquisitions activity (M&A) that took a hit amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to deal-makers.

Bankers and lawyers who advise companies on M&A said the outcome was the best possible for providing the stable economic and regulatory environment deal-making needs. They expect Mr Biden would be more predictable in governing than President Donald Trump, and that a Republican-controlled US Senate would restrain Mr Biden’s most interventionist policies.

"This dynamic can be quite conducive to doing deals, because it provides stability," said Peter Orszag, who served in the White House under President Barack Obama and now heads the financial advisory arm of investment bank Lazard.

“The only caveat is that there is less chance of another big round of stimulus, which would help the macroeconomic outlook, than if Democrats had taken the Senate,” he added.

Two runoff US Senate races in Georgia, which will decide which party will control the upper chamber of Congress, will take place on January 5, with Republicans favoured to retain control.

They hold a slim majority in the Senate which could block large swathes of Mr Biden’s legislative and spending agenda, as well as key appointments for his Cabinet and government agencies.

"Corporate leaders and markets like stability. Gridlock, in its own way, can be seen as a stabiliser, as we saw during the Obama administration," said Cary Kochman, co-head of global M&A at Citigroup.

While M&A activity jumped in the third quarter as executives rushed to revisit deals put on hold at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, deal volume globally is down 12pc year-to-date at $2.84trn, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Deal-makers said certainty over financial and regulatory policy will be crucial in the coming months to keep M&A going, as a new wave of coronavirus infections spreads.

“I would venture to say some M&A has been held up under the Trump administration, because Trump could sometimes be unpredictable with his Twitter account,” said Bill Curtin, global head of M&A at Hogan Lovells. (Reuters)

