Global group Amber Beverage buys Walsh Whiskey

Amber Beverage, a global producer and distributor of alcohol, has purchased Irish company Walsh Whiskey.

The financial details of the deal were not made public.

Walsh Whiskey was founded in 1999 by husband-and-wife team Bernard and Rosemary Walsh.

The business has two award-winning brands: The Irishman and Writers’ Tears, and the brands are sold in over 50 countries.

Amber Beverage has a presence into 185 countries. In a statement, the multinational group said it is anticipated that there will be further expansion of Walsh Whiskey’s brands.

Both companies have “strong marketing capabilities and the move combines complementary strengths namely - Walsh Whiskey’s expertise in crafting fine Irish whiskey, combined with strong distribution partners, and ABG’s marketing and distribution strength across the world,” the statement added.

The acquisition is Amber Beverage’s first entry into the Irish whiskey sector.

Following the deal, the existing management and staff at Walsh Whiskey will remain in place.

Co-founder of Walsh Whiskey, Bernard Walsh, will continue as managing director. Commenting on the deal, he said: “We are delighted to embark on a new phase of growth as part of Amber Beverage Group.”

“Given the underlying strengths of our brands and of the long-term trajectory of Irish whiskey, this is a logical next step for us, providing a means of scaling up the business so that a greater number of consumers have the opportunity to participate in the search for the perfect drop or ‘taoscán’ of whiskey,” he added.

Amber Beverage produces, bottles, markets, distributes, exports, and retails a large range of drinks, of which it owns more than 100 and is responsible for marketing and distributing 1,300 third-party drinks brands, spanning everything from premium vodka and sparkling wines to speciality Mexican tequilas.

The company has grown from its original core production business established in 1900, to a global spirits industry player that unites around 2,000 employees in almost 20 companies in the Baltic States, Austria, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Russia, Mexico, and the UK.

Jekaterina Stuģe, CEO of Amber Beverage Group, said: “This is a major step for us as a company. This is the first time we have entered into the whiskey sector and we are particularly pleased that ABG is now part of the consistently high-growth story that is the super-premium end of the Irish whiskey market.”

“We look forward to working with Bernard and the team, whose knowledge of the Irish whiskey sector will prove invaluable to us as we develop.”