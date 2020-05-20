Global airlines reach peak of inactivity in face of the pandemic

Global airlines appear to have reached their peak of inactivity in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

While 60pc of the world's airline fleets are still grounded, just 10pc of the freighter fleet is currently inactive, according to PwC.

The consultancy firm said that almost 18,000 commercial airlines are currently inactive, with 15,000 of those joining the inactive category since the start of the year as the pandemic spread.

They were added to the 3,000 jets already on the ground.

PwC Ireland's analysis was undertaken by its aviation finance advisory team leader, Colum Carr, and PwC consultant Dick Forsberg.

Mr Forsberg is the former head of strategy at Dublin-based aircraft lessor Avolon.

They said that an active aircraft is classified as one that has flown on at least three of the previous seven days, or on five of the previous 14. Prior to April 27, the industry standard measurement for an active aircraft was one that had been inactive for less than seven consecutive days.

Using the latest criteria, 53pc of the world's wide-body fleet - which includes aircraft such as the Boeing 777 and 787, Airbus A330 and Airbus A380 - are inactive. That compares to 61pc of narrow-body jets such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320.

"This counter-intuitive disparity can be explained by the extent to which passenger wide-bodies are now operating in freighter mode to transport essential medical and emergency items," the authors noted.

Aer Lingus has been using its A330 fleet to transport personal protective equipment items from China to Ireland, while Virgin Atlantic, Delta and United are using wide-body passenger jets to transport cargo such as medical supplies from Dublin.

The PwC analysis shows almost two-thirds of total airline capacity is now inactive. It said that 98pc of the world's A380 fleet is grounded. However, it noted that storage levels for Boeing 747, 767 and 777 aircraft are low in comparison to other large jets.

"The regional breakdown reflects the rolling wave of advancing virus epicentres. It suggests that Asia-Pacific may now have passed beyond the peak, led by the gradual return of China domestic fleets," said the PwC analysis.

"Other regions have also now plateaued but at much higher levels of grounding, apart from North America."

