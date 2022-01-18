GlaxoSmithKline rejection puts Unilever bid plans in doubt

Unilever faces a dilemma after its £50bn (€58.8bn) offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare assets was rejected – should it raise the bid and risk overpaying or seek another route to expand in healthcare?

The bid for GSK’s assets, including Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, comes as Unilever is dealing with steep inflation and sluggish growth in emerging markets, where it derives 60pc of its revenues.

Chief Executive Alan Jope, in the role since 2019, is also facing shareholder pressure over a languishing stock price, which fell as much as 8pc on Monday after its bid became public.

Analysts said digesting GSK’s consumer health assets at a price of over £50bn in cash and stock, would nearly triple Unilever’s leverage towards 5.6 times in the first year from 2 times net debt to Ebitda currently.

“The leverage implied by such a deal would make it less likely they turn around their core business,” Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said, pointing to Unilever’s added balance sheet pressure and limited ability to invest behind brands.

Unilever also announced plans to focus more on health, beauty and hygiene products, after an extensive review of its businesses.

This points to a potential spin off or disposal of its Foods business, at least three brokerages said. However, letting go of a cash-generative business could be detrimental at this time, they said, and it would be difficult for Unilever to sell the entire business to a single buyer.

HSBC analysts said the GSK move added to uncertainty over where Unilever was heading.

“Unilever’s approach is likely to raise a number of questions over what it might do next from both an M&A standpoint and in terms of the structure of its own business,” HSBC analyst Jeremy Fialko said in a note.

Analysts expressed concerns about Unilever’s track record with acquisitions, highlighting its purchase Dollar Shave Club for 1 billion in 2016 which they said had failed to make a major mark on its fortunes.

HSBC pointed to the company’s last big acquisition - Bestfoods for $25bn (€22bn) in 2000 - which saddled it with slow growth, middle of the aisle food brands, which Unilever has trimmed via the sale of tea and spreads businesses.

“The patchy historical track record of large transactions in the sector, and indeed Unilever’s last really big acquisition, Bestfoods, is also likely to be at the forefront of investors’ minds,” HSBC said.

Bernstein’s Mr Monteyne said big consumer goods deals do not pay out as it is “impossible” to eke out very high growth rates on such large businesses, pointing to Reckitt Beckiser’s Mead Johnson deal and Danone’s Whitewave foods acquisition.

Analysts also said a GSK deal could significantly erode Unilever’s stable operating margins of 18-19pc, a big draw for long term investors, saying it offers only a mid-single digit return.