GlaxoSmithKline eyes sale of £40bn unit behind consumer brands Panadol and Centrum

GlaxoSmithKline's consumer unit is drawing interest from private equity firms in what could lead to the biggest buyout of all time, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-listed drugmaker's advisers are informally fielding interest in the operations alongside preparations for a listing, the sources said. Advent International, Blackstone, Carlyle Group, CVC Capital Partners, KKR & Co and Permira are understood to be among potential suitors evaluating the business.

The consumer unit could also attract some of the world's biggest pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies and could be valued at £40bn (€47bn) or more in any deal.

Shares in Glaxo rose as much as 4.8pc in London trading yesterday. The stock was up 2.3pc at 11:30am, giving the company a market value of about £72bn.

Glaxo said the company is on track to demerge the unit in mid-2022 and repeated that the board will evaluate any options that would boost shareholder value.

The consumer health business "will be further enhanced by its access to the capital markets and ability to set its own strategy" as an independent company, Glaxo said.

Glaxo is working with Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup on preparations for a separate listing of the business. It has also been fending off pressure from activist investors Elliott Investment Management and Bluebell Capital Partners.

Any deal for Glaxo's consumer business would rank as one of the largest acquisitions globally this year and the biggest private equity takeover on record, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It would surpass the $48bn acquisition of TXU Corp by KKR and TPG in 2007.

Given the size of the potential deal, buyout firms could end up teaming up for an acquisition and rope in sovereign wealth funds or pension managers for more firepower.

Glaxo's consumer business is one of the world's largest, with brands including Panadol painkillers, Tums antacids and Centrum vitamins. The consumer portfolio generated annual sales of more than £10bn last year. Some drugmakers like Novartis AG have abandoned the field of consumer health to focus on higher-margin prescription drugs. Others, like Bayer AG, have doubled down by snapping up rival brands.

Yesterday, Bluebell ramped up pressure on Glaxo's management by calling for the removal of Chairman Jonathan Symonds. The activist hedge fund has already questioned the leadership of CEO Emma Walmsley as it joins Elliott's call for Glaxo to exit the consumer business and help revive a flagging share price.

Engaging with potential buyers allows Glaxo to get a sense of whether it could achieve a higher valuation for the unit through a listing or outright sale. Fielding interest without launching a formal auction process could also help the company avoid the pressure of needing to sell if suitors don't offer an attractive price.

Spokespeople for Blackstone, Carlyle, KKR and Permira declined to comment.