Glanbia halts all sales to Russia and pledges €100,000 in humanitarian aid in wake of attack on Ukraine

Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot said the company was 'deeply saddened' by the conflict. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot said the company was 'deeply saddened' by the conflict. Photo: Tony Gavin

John Mulligan

Irish nutrition group Glanbia has ceased selling to the Russian market following the invasion of Ukraine.

Glanbia chief executive Siobhan Talbot confirmed on Thursday that the group – which owns brands such as Slimfast and Optimum Nutrition – has halted activity in both Russia and Ukraine.

