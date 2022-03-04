Glanbia halts all sales to Russia and pledges €100,000 in humanitarian aid in wake of attack on Ukraine

Irish nutrition group Glanbia has ceased selling to the Russian market following the invasion of Ukraine.

Glanbia chief executive Siobhan Talbot confirmed on Thursday that the group – which owns brands such as Slimfast and Optimum Nutrition – has halted activity in both Russia and Ukraine.

She said the two countries accounted for less than 2pc of Glanbia’s overall €4.2bn in revenue last year.

The company said that it is “deeply saddened” by the conflict in Ukraine.

It has pledged €100,000 to support the humanitarian response on the ground in Ukraine and said it will also match employee contributions to the fund.

A raft of international companies have now exited Russia or plan to do so amid broad condemnation of the invasion.

Glanbia on Thursday reported a strong set of full-year results for 2021.

Its revenue rose 13.1pc on a constant currency basis to €4.2bn, while its profit after tax jumped to €167.4m from €143.8m in 2020.

Apart from its Glanbia Performance Nutrition arm which includes the Slimfast and Optimum Nutrition brands, the group also has a nutritions solutions division that produces dairy and non-dairy ingredients as well as flavour solutions for the food and beverage sectors.

While shares in Glanbia declined almost 5pc in morning trade on Thursday, Ms Talbot told the Irish Independent she believed that was a result of general market volatility given current events in Ukraine rather than any particular negative sentiment towards Glanbia.

The company said on Thursday that it has allocated another €50m towards a further share buyback. It said it had returned €91m to shareholders last year via buybacks and dividends.

Glanbia expects to complete the sale of its 40pc stake in Glanbia Ireland in the second quarter of this year, realising proceeds of €307m. Glanbia Ireland owns brands such as Avonmore and Kilmeaden.

Ms Talbot conceded that while shareholders welcome buybacks, her ideal preference would be to invest in the business.

“Our priority will always be to invest in the business first,” she said. “We’re not in any sense, nor would we want to ever give the impression that we’re in any way less ambitious about M&A spend. Sometimes it’s just a function of the timing of the opportunities.”

Glanbia said the continuing impact of cost inflation, and especially dairy-related inflation, will be actively managed again this year.