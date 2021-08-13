| 12.4°C Dublin

Glanbia bets on gamers dietary habits with €31m German stake 

Glanbia has an option to buy out German firm Levlup in 2025, subject to conditions being met

Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot

Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot

Glanbia has taken a  €31m bet that video-gamers are evolving from pizza-munching couch  potatoes to energetic players with an eye on better health.

Releasing a strong set of interim results yesterday, Glanbia revealed that it has taken a 60pc stake in German start-up Levlup, with an option to buy the business outright from 2025. 

The German firm, which was established in 2018, has developed energy booster drinks it says are especially tailored for video-gamers. It says they help with performance, focus and concentration. That specific market is worth about €2bn a year in Europe alone.

The company had sales of €19m last year and is on track to generate more than €30m this year.

 “We’re always looking to new trends,” Glanbia chief executive Siobhán Talbot told the Irish Independent.

“There’s a cohort of e-sports competitive gamers, and for them nutrition is really important and they think of nutrition like other athletes,” she said.

“It’s a really interesting proposition for us,” she added.

Glanbia saw its business surge during the first half of the year  as lockdowns and other pandemic-related restrictions eased.

Wholly-owned revenue rose 20.3pc on a constant currency basis to €2bn in the period.

Its earnings before, interest, tax and amortisation were up 108pc at just under €160m. Glanbia also launched an additional €50m share buyback.

