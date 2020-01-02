Ghosn's legacy: Renault and Nissan lose share value
The jaw-dropping getaway by one-time industry titan Carlos Ghosn added insult to an injurious year for the automakers he used to run: Renault and Nissan.
The two were the worst-performing carmakers on the Bloomberg World Auto Manufacturers Index in 2019, falling 23pc and 28pc, respectively. Ferrari, Kia and Tesla logged some of the biggest gains.
Mr Ghosn (65) fled Japan and took refuge in Lebanon, just over a year after his arrest in Tokyo roiled the two companies and strained ties between them. His escape also cast a cloud over the relationship between France and Japan at a moment when the countries are trying to help two of their largest employers shore up a two-decade-long alliance.
While Nissan dismissed its long-time leader in November 2018, Japan's third-largest carmaker by output is still reeling from the fallout. Last week, the company's number-three official said he will join another firm. His was the latest in a string of departures that included Hiroto Saikawa, Mr Ghosn's successor-turned-accuser, who stepped down as CEO last year amid a scandal over excess compensation.
The exodus has exacerbated the challenge of navigating an industry downturn that has driven Nissan's profits to the lowest in a decade and prompted Renault, which ousted its CEO last year, to slash its financial guidance in October.
Established carmakers are seeking scale through consolidation as a way of splitting the billions of dollars in investments needed to keep up with the shift toward electric and self-driving cars.
Yet Renault and Nissan have been drifting apart since Mr Ghosn's exit.
The consequences of those tensions were on full display last year when resistance from Nissan torpedoed a plan for Renault to merge with Fiat Chrysler.
Fiat has since agreed to combine with Renault's French rival, Peugeot.
Mitsubishi Motors, the third partner in the Renault-Nissan alliance, has not fared much better. Its stock tumbled 24pc in 2019, with analysts calling for profits to tumble 75pc in the fiscal year ending in March.
Lebanese television station MTV reported that Mr Ghosn smuggled himself out of Japan in a large musical instrument box after a Christmas band visited his court-monitored residence in Tokyo. He later entered Lebanon from Turkey on a private plane.
The getaway followed weeks of planning, the 'Wall Street Journal' reported, citing unidentified sources. A team of accomplices assembled last weekend to carry out his exfiltration, and his wife, Carole, played a major role in the operation, the newspaper said.
French daily 'Le Monde', citing unidentified sources, similarly reported that Carole Ghosn organised the escape with the help of her brothers and their contacts in Turkey, and that her husband entered Lebanon with an ID card.
He may have decided to flee because of new information Japanese authorities could have obtained from a Swiss bank and from offshore centres including Dubai, the newspaper reported.
The Lebanese newspaper 'Annahar', by contrast, reported that Mr Ghosn entered the country with a French passport. The former industry heavyweight has Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship, though all his passports had been taken from him.
Mr Ghosn is expected to give a press conference from Lebanon in his new home after the holidays.
Bloomberg
