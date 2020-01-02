Ghosn's legacy: Renault and Nissan lose share value

The jaw-dropping getaway by one-time industry titan Carlos Ghosn added insult to an injurious year for the automakers he used to run: Renault and Nissan.

The two were the worst-performing carmakers on the Bloomberg World Auto Manufacturers Index in 2019, falling 23pc and 28pc, respectively. Ferrari, Kia and Tesla logged some of the biggest gains.

Mr Ghosn (65) fled Japan and took refuge in Lebanon, just over a year after his arrest in Tokyo roiled the two companies and strained ties between them. His escape also cast a cloud over the relationship between France and Japan at a moment when the countries are trying to help two of their largest employers shore up a two-decade-long alliance.

While Nissan dismissed its long-time leader in November 2018, Japan's third-largest carmaker by output is still reeling from the fallout. Last week, the company's number-three official said he will join another firm. His was the latest in a string of departures that included Hiroto Saikawa, Mr Ghosn's successor-turned-accuser, who stepped down as CEO last year amid a scandal over excess compensation.

