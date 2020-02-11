Ghosn's lawyers seek dismissal documents in Dutch court hearing

Lawyers for Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former automotive executive, argued yesterday in a Dutch court for the release of internal documents relating to his dismissal by Nissan and Mitsubishi.

Mr Ghosn, former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, was arrested in Japan in 2018 but fled to Lebanon last December. He launched a court case in the Netherlands against the Japanese car makers in July, arguing his firing was unlawful.

Yesterday's hearing at the Amsterdam District Court was the first public session in the case. Mr Ghosn is seeking €15m in damages from the car makers, who he says violated Dutch labour laws.

A lawyer for Nissan-Mitsubishi dismissed demands by Mr Ghosn's legal team for documents to be released.

Mr Ghosn's lawyers claim he was unfairly dismissed as chairman of Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, a Dutch-registered entity, because the details of the allegations were not shared with him. "Nissan and Mitsubishi publicly shamed Ghosn," attorney lawyer Roeland de Mol told the court. "Their reports and accusations were never put to Ghosn. There was no due process."

Mr De Mol said Mr Ghosn wants "a full debate on the reasons of [his] dismissal. We need the information in his file to be able to do that. Mr Ghosn is ready for a fight".

Mr Ghosn is seeking access to documents relating to internal Nissan and Mitsubishi investigations, which the car makers used to substantiate his dismissal on allegations of financial misconduct.

His defence team has argued the documents will show the firms were aware of Mr Ghosn's activities.

Lawyer Eelco Meerdink, representing Nissan-Mitsubishi, said Mr Ghosn's team was "going on a fishing expedition". "Their requests are very broad. And it can be no surprise that there are many reasons why we cannot agree to them," he added.

Reuters

Irish Independent