Germany's Uniper posts record €40bn net loss

Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper reported a record €40bn ($39.3bn) net loss, among the biggest in German corporate history, reflecting expected future losses in the wake of Russia's move to stop its supplies.

The loss further highlights how Russia's decision to sever a decade-long supply relationship with Europe, most notably Germany, is impacting the continent's energy sector, with Uniper becoming the crisis' biggest corporate casualty so far.

"Our half-year numbers already indicated that this has left massive scars in our financial results," Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela said, adding that an agreed stabilisation package that will see Germany take over Uniper was currently being finalised.

Uniper said the net loss factored in €10bn of realised losses the company incurred by replacing Russian gas volumes on the spot market at much higher prices as well as €31bn of future losses related to this problem.

Tuomela said talks were now focused how to replace a gas levy, which was cancelled at the last minute, with an instrument that will effectively pass on the massive losses to Uniper's future owner: the German government.

At the same time, Uniper has threatened legal action against its former main supplier Gazprom and is weighing proceedings before a Swedish arbitration court to claim billions of euros in compensation.

"We are also working intensively to restructure our gas portfolio in order to minimise risks and to end by 2024 the losses resulting from suspended Russian gas deliveries," Tuomela said.

Among the group's top priorities remains the planned exit from the Russian market, where it owns a 83.7pc stake in Unipro , it said, adding the Russian division's recent performance had increased interest among possible buyers.

Shares in Uniper were down 3pc.

Under the agreement with Berlin, Uniper has received €18bn worth of credit lines from state lender KfW , €14bn of which have been drawn down as of the end of October, it said.