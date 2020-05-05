| 10.5°C Dublin

Germany's top court tells ECB to justify QE

Bundesbank’s part in stimulus programme could be at risk

Under a cloud: European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt. Photo: Bloomberg

Under a cloud: European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt. Photo: Bloomberg

Ursula Knapp and Francesco Canepa

Germany's top court yesterday gave the European Central Bank three months to justify bond purchases under its flagship stimulus programme or lose the Bundesbank as a participant - raising questions about both the scheme and the euro's future.

The verdict dealt a blow to the unprecedented €2trn purchase scheme that helped kick-start the eurozone economy after its financial and debt crises of a decade ago, but which critics argue has flooded markets with cheap money and encouraged over-spending by some governments.

It also put the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe at loggerheads with the European Court of Justice, the highest court in matters of European Union law and which cleared the Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP) in 2018.

