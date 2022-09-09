Germany's government is considering plans to scale back its China trade ties

A Volkswagen Tayron sport utility vehicle is displayed at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China, in 2018. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

President Xi Jinping has tightened the state's grip over Chinese business as he prepares for a third term in office. Photograph: Ng Han Guan/AP

Germany’s economy ministry is considering a raft of measures to make business with China less attractive as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Asia’s economic power, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The measures could include reducing or even scrapping investment and export guarantees for China and no longer promoting trade fairs and manager training there, those people said.

Loans from state lender KfW could be redirected to projects in other Asian countries, such as Indonesia, in line with attempts to diversify trade and increase business with democracies.

The ministry is also considering screening not just Chinese investments in Germany but also German investments in China, one of the sources said.

In addition, the government is considering submitting a complaint to the World Trade Organization about what it views as unfair Chinese trade practices, together with the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, a separate source said.

“We should show Beijing that we are willing to fight for the principles of fairness,” the source said.

An economy ministry spokesperson declined to comment on these specific measures but said the ministry was checking targeted measures “to support the diversification (of trade and supply chains) and the strengthening of resilience”.

The ministry had already decided to no longer give investment guarantees for projects in the Xinjiang region or to companies with business relations there given concerns about human rights abuses there and lack of reliable information.

In May, the economy ministry denied Volkswagen guarantees for new investments in China because of concerns over Xinjiang.

The plans mark a departure from Berlin’s policies under former Chancellor Angela Merkel, who took vast business delegations with her on her frequent trips to China, and oversaw a boom in Chinese-German economic ties.

China became Germany’s top trade partner in 2016, with a volume of trade of over €245bn last year, helping fuel growth in Europe’s largest, export-driven, economy.

German carmakers are especially heavily exposed to the Chinese market, with Volkswagen making around half its profits there.

Germany, and Europe, also rely on China for certain raw materials, such as rare earths.

In recent years, German politicians and business leaders have already advocated greater diversification in trade with Asia in response to Beijing’s tightening grip over the society and the economy under President Xi Jinping.

The EU also has plans to vet Chinese investment.