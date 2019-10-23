Germany to nominate moderate to fill vacant seat on board of ECB

The 48-year-old is a professor of economics at the University of Bonn and is on the German Council of Economic Experts.

The professor has defended the role of the ECB in Germany, where politicians and central bankers have criticised the bank for impoverishing savers with its negative rates policy.

"The UK used the EU as scapegoat & now it is (almost) out. Germany shouldn't use the ECB as scapegoat," she wrote on Twitter.

"How scary that German politicians from various sides even try to benefit from such moods," she added.

However, Professor Schnabel has questioned whether it was necessary for the ECB to restart its bond purchases.

In the wake of the last ECB decision on rates, six former eurozone central bankers said its policies had failed and had been used to bail out governments who had not got their finances in order.

The critics included former ECB board members from Germany Juergen Stark and Ottmar Issing.

Professor Schnabel has also criticised the under- representation of women in economics, stating that the "German economic debate is male".

The ECB had no women on its board following Ms Lautenschlager's departure, although it will be headed by Christine Lagarde from November.

Economist Carsten Brzeski of ING Germany hailed the nomination as "a remarkable decision which could be a small step on the long road to get a more balanced and less emotional discussion on the ECB in Germany".

