Germany to extend €10bn of pandemic fiscal supports

Germany's ruling coalition agreed yesterday to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis at a cost of up to €10bn, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and freezing insolvency rules.

The German economy contracted at its steepest rate on record in the second quarter.

The government is desperate to mitigate the effects of the pandemic as much as possible, especially in the run-up to elections in the autumn of 2021 when the coalition is expected to face tough polls.

"The goal now is to stabilise the economy," Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF. "The fact that we acted fast and big has resulted in Germany weathering the crisis much better than other [countries]," he said.

