Germany to exit Covid-era stake in Lufthansa

The German government plans to sell the equivalent of a 6.2pc stake in Lufthansa. Photo: AP Photo/Michael Probst

Germany is looking to raise as much as €458m from the sale of a stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG, unwinding part of the holding it took to keep the flagship carrier afloat during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The government plans to sell the equivalent of a 6.2pc stake in Europe’s largest airline via an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors, according to a term sheet released yesterday. The listed price range is €6.09 to €6.15, a discount to the closing share price in Frankfurt.

Lufthansa last November repaid the last of its €9bn bailout ahead of schedule, enabling the government to pare its stake at a significant profit.

Germany’s richest man may be a willing buyer after saying he wants to buy more shares in Europe’s biggest airline.

Klaus-Michael Kuehne is looking to boost his 15.01pc stake, according to a filing last week, after investing a chunk of a fortune made in logistics into the carrier.

The latest move comes a day after the airline said it reached an agreement with its pilots that raises pay for cockpit crew and excludes strikes for about a year in return. Lufthansa shares early yesterday fell 1.5pc. The stock is up 2.3pc this year, valuing the company at €7.6bn.