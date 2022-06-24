Germany sounds alarm over potential loss of Russian gas

Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan yesterday in response to falling Russian supplies, but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy.

The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources.

The step is largely symbolic, signalling to companies and households that painful cuts are on the way. But it marks a major shift for Germany, which cultivated strong energy ties with Moscow stretching back to the Cold War.

Lower gas flows sparked warnings this week that Germany could fall into recession if Russian supplies halted altogether. A major survey showed the economy losing momentum in the second quarter.

"We must not fool ourselves: The cut in gas supplies is an economic attack on us by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

Gas rationing would hopefully be avoided but cannot be ruled out, Mr Habeck said and warned: "From now on, gas is a scarce commodity in Germany ... We are therefore now obliged to reduce gas consumption, now already in summer."

Russia has denied the supply cuts were deliberate, with state supplier Gazprom blaming a delay in return of serviced equipment caused by Western sanctions. The Kremlin said Russia "strictly fulfils all its obligations" to Europe.

Under its Phase 2 plan, Berlin will provide a €15bn credit line to fill gas storage facilities and launch a gas auction model this summer to encourage industrial users to save gas.

The second "alarm stage" of a three-stage emergency plan kicks in when the authorities see a high risk of long-term supply shortages. It includes a clause allowing utilities to immediately pass on high prices to industry and households.