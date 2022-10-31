Germany set to attach conditions to gas price ‘brake’ for firms

The German government is likely to insist companies that benefit from a planned “brake” on gas prices meet conditions, such as staying in the country or preserving 90pc of the jobs they provide for a year .

Last month, the German government set out an energy relief package, including a gas price brake and a cut in fuel sales tax to help households and small and medium-sized business (SMEs).

The brake, which sets a certain price, differs from attempts to cap market prices, a measure the European Union has debated for weeks and been unable to agree, in part because of opposition from Germany that says it could make it harder to source supplies.

Berlin has meanwhile defended its energy relief package as beneficial to all of Europe because it shores up the region’s largest economy.

A German expert commission charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of gas prices met from midday on Friday until well past midnight.

The commission will set out proposals for specific conditions to attach to the brake, one industry source and one source close to the commission said, asking not to be named.

The government is expected to accept many of the commission’s proposals once finalised, the sources said.

The proposed conditions of saving jobs and staying in Germany follow warnings from unions and lobbies that many of the small and medium-sized firms that form the backbone of German industry were considering relocating to cheaper jurisdictions.

Any companies that breach the conditions would have to pay back the price difference to the government.

The Düsseldorf-based newspaper Handelsblatt was first to report these details.

The gas procurement price for about 25,000 large industrial customers will be capped at 7 euro cents per Kwh for 70pc of consumption, the sources added.

Private households and small companies will benefit from the cap from next March until the end of April 2024 while the measure could come into force in January for industrial customers.

The commission has yet to agree whether companies will be allowed to pay bonuses for management or dividends for shareholders while benefiting from the cap.