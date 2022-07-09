Germany prepares €9bn bailout for utility group as gas prices soar

Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of German utility Uniper, one of Germany's largest publicly listed energy supply companies, poses in front of the company's logo in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Utility group Uniper asked the German government for a bailout yesterday and warned losses could reach €10bn this year, as Moscow’s economic war with Europe claims its biggest corporate casualty yet.

Uniper, which has been struggling to cover delivery obligations as falling Russian supplies sent gas prices rallying, said it was seeking additional funding through an increase in a credit facility with state-owned KfW bank.

“If you look at the price disparities and the volumes that are missing, we could piling up €10bn of losses this year,” Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach told a press conference at the company’s Duesseldorf headquarters.

He also said consumers should be aware that “very, very high price waves” were still on their way once sky-high wholesale prices were passed on.

But gas deliveries were not yet curtailed, he added, and there was no prospect of an imminent insolvency.

SPD politician Andreas Bovenschulte told the upper house of parliament that he had heard talk of a possible €9bn injection of funds into Uniper on the table, confirming media reports about the size of the sum.

As Germany’s biggest gas importer, Uniper has been hit hardest by a surge in prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Moscow’s subsequent squeeze on gas supplies.

The company said its Finnish majority shareholder Fortum had made a proposal to the German government that includes ringfencing the system-critical German businesses under government ownership.

Fortum said in a statement that several alternatives were being discussed for the company, also Germany’s largest gas storage operator, but none had been decided on.

“Fortum has already supported Uniper substantially with an €8bn credit facility comprising both a shareholder loan and parent company guarantees, which is almost fully drawn by Uniper,” the Finnish company said.

Germany on Thursday and Friday adopted legislative changes providing the government with options to help companies through the current energy crisis.