Germany plans €65bn inflation-busting package

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to the media, after a meeting of premiers of East German federal states with coal-fired energy production sites, in Spreetal, Germany, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Germany will spend €65bn on its third package designed to shield consumers and businesses from the impact of soaring inflation, the government said in a document issued on Sunday.

The measures, which includes proposals for an extension to discounted public transport and €1.7bn in tax breaks for 9,000 energy-intensive companies, was agreed by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition on Sunday.

"This is the biggest of the three packages so far," Scholz told a news conference.

Germany's government will use income from windfall taxes to lower end-consumer prices for gas, oil and coal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, announcing measures to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices on its population.

Scholz said the government plans to tie certain social benefits to the current or expected inflation rate in the future and will earmark €1.5bn for a discounted public transportation offer.

The measures come amid fears of energy shortages after Russia failed to reopen the Nord Stream pipeline as promised on Friday.

Scholz told reporters on Sunday that Russia was not a reliable energy partner but that Germany will get through the winter.