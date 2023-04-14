Germany has slashed its energy dependence on Russia since war

Germany’s imports from Russia fell by more than 90pc in the first year of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, largely as a result of the collapse of Russian energy deliveries to Europe’s biggest economy, official figures showed.

The Federal Statistical Office said Germany imported goods worth €300m in February, down from €3.7bn a year earlier.

That was a 91pc fall, and dropped Russia from the 11th-biggest source of imports to 46th place.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, triggered several rounds of Western sanctions.

Its relations with the West chilled even in areas that weren’t directly subject to sanctions, such as natural gas.

Moscow, which once supplied more than half of Germany’s gas, reduced and then stopped gas deliveries to the country last summer.

The statistics office said imports of Russian oil and gas were down 99.8pc in the year to February, falling to €4.2m from €2.2bn. Germany’s overall imports of oil and gas this February totalled €6bn.

Coal imports dropped 92.5pc, to €26m from $ 347m.

Meanwhile, Germany exported goods to the tune of €800m to Russia in February, down from €2.1bn a year earlier.

